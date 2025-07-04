PM leaves for Pakistan after attending ECO summit

- Advertisement -

SHUSHA, KARABAKH, Jul 4 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday left for Pakistan after completing his two-day visit to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani Minister of Education and Science Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov, Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin and senior diplomatic and government officials bid farewell to the Prime Minister and the Pakistani delegation at Fuzuli Airport.

During his visit, the Prime Minister attended the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit held in Khankandi and presented Pakistan’s position on global and regional issues. The Prime Minister stressed the need for measures for regional connectivity, trade, investment, sustainable development and regional peace.

In the presence of the Prime Minister, an agreement was also signed between Pakistan and Azerbaijan for Azerbaijani investment worth $2 billion in Pakistan’s economic sector.

The Prime Minister met with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on this occasion. Regional peace, Pakistan’s mutual relations with these countries and promotion of trade relations were discussed during the meetings.