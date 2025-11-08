Saturday, November 8, 2025
PM leaves for Islamabad after visit to Baku

BAKU, Nov 08 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday left Baku for Islamabad after completing a two-day visit to Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Abdulla Oglu Eyyubev , Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin and diplomatic staff bid farewell to the Prime Minister at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku.
During the visit, the Prime Minister attended the ceremony marking the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s Victory Day. The Prime Minister also held bilateral meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
