PM leaves for flood-hit Qambar Shahdad Kot to review rescue, relief activities: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Sep 05 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had left for Qamber Shahdad Kot, Sindh to review the damage caused by the recent rains and floods and the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

وزیرِ اعظم شہباز شریف سیلاب مثاثرین سے ملاقات، حالیہ بارشوں و سیلاب سے نقصانات اور جاری ریسیکیو و امدادی کاروائیوں کے جائزے کیلئے قمبر شہداد کوٹ، سندھ کے لئے روانہ .قمبر شہداد کوٹ میں امدادی کیمپ کا دورہ کریں گے، متاثرین سے ملاقات کریں گے #HelpThemRise — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) September 5, 2022

In a tweet, she said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would meet the flood victims during his visit to the relief camp in Qamber Shahdad Kot.