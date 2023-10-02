PM, law minister discuss ministry’s matters

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Law Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam met here Monday and discussed various matters, the PM Office said.
The matters pertaining to the Law Ministry came under discussion.
Pakistan's National News Agency
ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Law Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam met here Monday and discussed various matters, the PM Office said.
The matters pertaining to the Law Ministry came under discussion.