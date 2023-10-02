PM, law minister discuss ministry’s matters

PM, law minister discuss ministry's matters

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Law Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam met here Monday and discussed various matters, the PM Office said.

The matters pertaining to the Law Ministry came under discussion.

Published
Categorized as National

By Shumaila Andleeb

Shumaila Andleeb; Senior Reporter at Associated Press of Pakistan; covering the beats of President, Prime Minister, Foreign Office, and Special Assignments.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services