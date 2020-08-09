PM launches tree plantation drive

Tiger Force day
Prime Minister Imran Khan planting tree in Bani Gala. 3.5 Million trees were planted today across Pakistan by the Tiger Force and Youth of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD, Aug 09 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday launched country’s biggest tree plantation campaign targeting around 3.5 million trees in a day across the country on Tiger Force day.

The prime minister kick-started the campaign here at Korang Park where he planted a sapling. On the occasion, a large number of volunteers of Tiger force and citizens participated by planting various saplings.

The government has announced to observe August 9 as ‘Tiger Force Day’ across Pakistan when over a million volunteers along with government would plant trees as part of 10 billion Tree Tsunami initiative.

As per plan, around 2 million saplings would be planted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1.19 million in Punjab, 300,000 in Sindh, 57,000 in AJK, 15,000 in Balochistan and 11,500 in Gilgit Baltistan.

