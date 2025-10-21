PM launches INSPIRE initiative to train 7200 professionals in semiconductor design, research

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday launched INSPIRE as Pakistan’s National Semiconductor Initiative, which he believed was a milestone in Pakistan’s transition toward a knowledge-based digital economy and also marked its entry into over $600 billion global semiconductor ecosystem.

The prime minister, at a ceremony, kicked off the “Initiative to Nurture Semiconductor Professionals for Industry, Research & Education” (INSPIRE) to mark Pakistan’s transformative step toward technological self-reliance and global competitiveness.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) and executed by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), marks Pakistan’s formal entry into the global semiconductor ecosystem – a sector valued at over $600 billion globally and projected to exceed $1 trillion by 2030.

In this address, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the launch of INSPIRE was a milestone in Pakistan’s transition toward a knowledge-based digital economy, where innovation, research, and human capital drive sustainable growth.

“Our vision is to prepare Pakistan’s youth for the industries of tomorrow… Through this initiative, we are building the foundations of a new economic frontier – one where Pakistan contributes talent, technology, and innovation to the world,” he remarked.

He said Allah Almighty had bestowed Pakistan with abundance of natural resources and benefiting from these resources was the core responsibility of the government.

Assuring the government’s full support for this programme, the prime minister directed to work on it at a fast pace to achieve the desired targets.

“The planning ministry under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) had allocated Rs 4.5 billion for this programme which is just a drop in the ocean,” he said assuring that funding was not an issue for this programme.

The prime minister said the government had also established Pakistan Digital Authority. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was being completely digitized. Similarly, he said the government was also working on cashless economy in the country.

Commending the IT ministry and PSEB for their bold step in developing a skilled workforce aligned with global industry demands, the prime minister also acknowledged the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for enabling strong public–private collaboration and facilitating investments that underpin national technology initiatives like INSPIRE.

He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to strengthen Pakistan’s digital and industrial capabilities through education, inclusion, and global partnerships.

In her remarks, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja reaffirmed the government’s commitment to developing a digitally empowered Pakistan.

“INSPIRE reflects the prime minister’s vision for a technology-driven, inclusive economy – one that equips youth and women with the skills required to lead in global innovation. It will empower our students, researchers, and professionals to transition from learning to leading roles in the global semiconductor industry,” she commented.

She highlighted that under the prime minister’s leadership, her ministry was actively fostering global partnerships and investment collaborations to strengthen cooperation in areas such as semiconductor development, research and design, broadband infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing.

Chairman of the National Semiconductor Task Force Dr. Naveed Sherwani briefed the audience on the strategic roadmap and underlined Pakistan’s opportunity to build a world-class semiconductor ecosystem.

“My vision for Pakistan’s semiconductor future has always been to move beyond training talent – it is to build an interconnected ecosystem that unites academia, research, and industry. INSPIRE represents the first step toward that long-term national goal.”

CEO of PSEB Abu Bakar described INSPIRE as a cornerstone project in building Pakistan’s indigenous technological capacity.

“Under the guidance of IT ministry, PSEB is proud to execute this program, which will train thousands of professionals and link academia, research, and industry to develop a sustainable national semiconductor ecosystem,” he stated.

INSPIRE aims to train 7,200 professionals over five years in semiconductor design, verification, and research – engaging nine public-sector universities across Pakistan’s northern, central, and southern regions, and establishing six Integrated Circuit (IC) labs.

As the first phase of Pakistan’s broader National Semiconductor Development Roadmap, INSPIRE will lay the foundation for future Outsourced Assembly & Testing (OSAT) and fabrication capabilities, enabling Pakistan to take part in the global semiconductor supply chain.

With the launch of INSPIRE, Pakistan has entered a new chapter of digital transformation – one defined by innovation, opportunity, and resilience.

The initiative embodies a national vision to harness youth potential, strengthen international partnerships, and position Pakistan as a credible contributor to the trillion-dollar global semiconductor industry.