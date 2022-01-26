PM launches health insurance facility for Islamabad residents

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday launched the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card, a phenomenal health insurance for the residents of Islamabad with facility of medical treatment up to one million rupees in a year.

Under the scheme, all households of Islamabad, Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Tharparkar will be provided free medical treatment at government and private hospitals.

The prime minister at an event held in Islamabad distributed the health insurance cards to the beneficiaries, terming the facility an ambitious programme to facilitate across the board population.

Addressing on the occasion, he said the universal health coverage was available in a few countries across the world, where the government fully covered the health expenses.

In Pakistan, he said, the launch of such facility was a “landmark step” to accommodate the people bearing the burden of expensive medical treatment.

He said the philosophy behind the Qaumi Sehat Card was in line with the goals of a socio-welfare State.

Also, the national security is in fact linked with the welfare of people who are made stakeholders in the interest of State, he added.

“This will prove as a defining moment in improvement of healthcare services in Pakistan,” he said.

Imran Khan said the health card was a defining moment in encouraging private sector to join the medical network especially in rural areas and create an environment of competition for the public sector hospitals to improve their services.

He said Rs 450 billion would be spent on health insurance programme.

He mentioned that the government was establishing five mother and child hospitals in view of the high mortality rate of neonatal and pregnancy complications.

The prime minister said the Rehmatul Lil Alameen Authority would also highlight the way of life of the Prophet (Peace be Upon Him) who emphasized on empathy for poor and deserving.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar said 56 hospitals had been empanelled in the province to provide medical insurance facilities in 36 districts.

He said entire population of Punjab would get medical insurance by March 31.

PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said the health insurance facility was being given to the citizens of the country for in-patient medical treatment for several diseases related to heart, cancer, neurological surgeries, accident, trauma and others.

He termed the health card a step towards the achievement of the goals of a socio-welfare State.

A special song prepared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting titled ‘Khushion Ka Jahan Pakistan Sub K Liye’ (Pakistan, the place of happiness for all) sung by renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was played on the occasion.