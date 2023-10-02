PM launches anti-polio vaccine drive targeting 44 mln children

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday launched the five-day anti-polio vaccination drive targeting around 44 million children across the country.

The prime minister initiated the campaign by administering anti-polio vaccine oral drops and vitamin A to children, here at the PM House.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said 350,000 polio workers would participate in the drive to administer anti-polio vaccine to 44 million children aged 0-5 years.

He termed the polio workers as the nation’s heroes who braved challenges while making the anti-polio drive successful. He also mentioned the support of the international partners in helping Pakistan to eradicate polio.

Kakar urged the religious scholars and clerics to play their role in convincing the parents to get their children administered with anti-polio vaccine.

“It is our religious, moral, and social responsibility to save our future generations from this crippling disease,” he said. “We have to make Pakistan free from polio.”

Interim Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan and senior officials were present.

By Shumaila Andleeb

Shumaila Andleeb; Senior Reporter at Associated Press of Pakistan; covering the beats of President, Prime Minister, Foreign Office, and Special Assignments.

