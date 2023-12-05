PM lauds services of Bohra community for country’s progress

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Kakar on Tuesday lauded the services of the Bohra community for the progress of the country and said the government and nation valued their positive contribution.

The prime minister was talking to the Spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin who led an eight-member delegation here at the PM House.

PM Kakar felicitated Dr Saifuddin on being awarded the Nishan-e-Pakistan in recognition to his services for the country.

He expressed confidence that the Bohra community would continue to play their role for the progress and development of the country.

The delegation appreciated the prime minister’s stance presented on climate change at international level and the government’s efforts to promote interfaith harmony.