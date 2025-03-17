PM lauds security forces for successful operation against Khawarij

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday appreciated the officers and personnel of security forces for successful intelligence-based operation against Fitna al Khawarij in district Khyber.

He lauded the professional capabilities of security forces for killing three Khawarij in district Khyber.

He said the war against the menace of terrorism would continue till its complete elimination from the country.

He said the whole nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan army in the war against terrorism.