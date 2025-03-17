18.8 C
Islamabad
Monday, March 17, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalPM lauds security forces for successful operation against Khawarij
National

PM lauds security forces for successful operation against Khawarij

13
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday appreciated the officers and personnel of security forces for successful intelligence-based operation against Fitna al Khawarij in district Khyber.
He lauded the professional capabilities of security forces for killing three Khawarij in district Khyber.
He said the war against the menace of terrorism would continue till its complete elimination from the country.
He said the whole nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan army in the war against terrorism.

 

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan