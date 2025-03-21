PM lauds security forces for successful operation against Fitna al-Khawarij

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP):

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday lauded the officers and personnel of security forces for successful intelligence-based operations against Fitna al-Khawarij in Dera Ismail Khan.

He appreciated the professional capabilities of officers and personnel of security forces for killing ten Khawarij during the operation.

He paid tribute to Captain Hasnain Akhtar for embracing martyrdom while fighting bravely during the operation.

He prayed for the elevation of the rank of the martyr in Jannah and grant of fortitude to the bereaved family.

He said the whole nation pays tribute to the brave Jawans of the security forces, and their families, for sacrificing their lives for the defence of the nation.

He said war against the menace of terrorism would continue till its complete elimination from the country.

He and the whole Pakistani nation stood with the brave security forces in their unwavering commitment to defend the country against the miscreants and terrorists, he added.