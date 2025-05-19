34.4 C
Islamabad
Monday, May 19, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeLatest NewsPM lauds security forces for killing three terrorists of BLF
Latest NewsNational

PM lauds security forces for killing three terrorists of BLF

62
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday paid tribute to security forces for killing three and arresting two injured terrorists of the Indian supported terrorist organization Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) in Kech and Awaran districts of Balochistan.
He commended the security forces for their professional expertise and for taking timely action against Indian agenda.
The Indian conspiracy of putting in danger the life and property of innocent and unarmed citizens in Balochistan by perpetrating terrorism had been exposed, he added.
He said, “We will foil the nefarious designs of India to undermine peace and security in Pakistan.”
The government and security forces were determined to completely end terrorism from the country, he added.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan