PM lauds security forces for eliminating Fitna-al-Hindustan terrorists

DUSHANBE, May 29 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday appreciated the security forces for killing five terrorists of Fitna-al-Hindustan patronized by India to perpetrate heinous activities in Balochistan.
He praised the professional capabilities of security forces for killing four terrorists in Loralai for their involvement in different incidents to create law and order situation in Balochistan.
These terrorists were among those responsible for martyring 30 people at N-70 highway.
He lauded the officers and Jawans of armed forces of Pakistan for exterminating one more terrorist involved in carrying out acts of terrorism under the patronage of India in the Kech district.
He said the armed forces of Pakistan were busy day and night for completely wiping out Indian proxy terrorists.
The whole nation stood with its armed forces in the war against terrorism, he added.

