PM lauds security forces for eliminating FAK’s terrorists in KP

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Sunday, commended the security forces for eliminating 13 terrorists of Indian proxy Fitna al Khwarij during different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The prime minister observed that under a well-devised plan, the security forces had been achieving major successes against terrorists, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He further said that the entire nation was standing with Pakistan Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism, reiterating that they would not rest till complete eradication of terrorism from the country