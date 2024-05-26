PM lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists

PM shehbaz
ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday paid tribute to the security forces for their successful operation against terrorists in the Hasan Khel area of Peshawar, which resulted in killing of five terrorists.
The prime minister also offered his heartfelt condolence to the family members of Pakistan Army’s Captain Hussain Jahangir and Havaldar Shafiqullah, who embraced martyrdom during the operation.
In a message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the martyrs in paradise.
He said the soldiers of the security forces carried out a successful operation against the terrorists by putting their lives at risk.
Paying tribute to the martyrs, the prime minister said, “We salute them for their bravery”. The entire nation is proud of its brave forces, he added.
He resolved to eliminate the menace of terrorism in the country.

By Najam ul Hassan

Najam ul Hassan is a Sr. Reporter who reports on Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services