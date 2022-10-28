PM lauds role of police in eradicating terrorism, ensuring law and order

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday lauded the role of police in eradicating terrorism from the country and maintaining law and order.

Addressing the passing out parade of the 48th Specialized Training Programme of Police Service of Pakistan at National Police Academy, the prime minister paid tribute to the immense sacrifices rendered by the police force in the line of duty.

The prime minister expressed the confidence that the police would live up to the expectations of people and would never refrain from any sacrifice to maintain law and order.

The prime minister emphasized setting up a counter-terrorism centre and forensic laboratory in the capital and urged working out a project in this regard.

He mentioned that a Counter-Terrorism Department and Punjab Science Agency were role model departments, which needed to be replicated in other parts of the country.

The prime minister congratulated the cadets who achieved awards in their professional field and also expressed satisfaction over the contribution of women police force towards the national development.

He urged the cadets to demonstrate dedication, professionalism and commitment in their field.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government despite financial constraints would provide funds to Islamabad police to enhance its professional capacity.

He announced that the adjacent vacant land to the National Police Academy would be transferred in the name of academy by this evening.

He also announced to raise the salaries of faculty and staff of the academy at par with other police training institutions.

The prime minister regretted that Pakistan despite being blessed with all resources lagged behind from the rest of the world in the area of progress and development.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s resolve to work for the progress and development of the country.

He congratulated the graduating officers and their parents. He also lauded the staff of the academy for imparting the required skills to all police officers.

Commandant National Police Academy Allah Dino Khawaja said 24 officers including seven lady officers passed out from the academy.

He said those officials who were passing out had been imparted training as per modern policing techniques and urged them to serve people professionally.

He said training of young officers had been designed to be academically challenging and physically rigorous to prepare them for leading modern police forces in 21st century.

The Commandant NPA said officers had been given thorough exposure of forensic science, cyber-crime, public order duties, investigations and operations.

The prime minister distributed shields and medals among the officers who secured distinction during the course.