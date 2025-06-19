40.9 C
PM lauds Ministry of Religious Affairs, Minister performance on successful Hajj operations

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP):Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on Thursday praised the performance of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Minister for successfully organizing the Hajj operations this year.
Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf and Secretary Religious Affairs, Syed Atta-ur-Rehman called on the prime minister here at the Prime Minister’s Office, a news release said.
PM Shehbaz Sharif conferred the Minister for Religious Affairs with a shield of honor for his excellent performance in this regard.
Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro, posted in Jeddah, participated in the meeting via video link.
