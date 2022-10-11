PM lauds late Pervaiz Malik’s contributions

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday lauded late Pervaiz Malik’s contributions for Pakistan Muslim League-N and his steadfastness with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister remembered late PML-N stalwart on his death anniversary.

میرے بھائی اور دیرینہ ساتھی پرویز ملک کو ہم سےبچھڑے آج ایک سال بیت گیا۔ وہ نہایت قابل بھروسہ، معاملہ فہم اور زیرک انسان تھے۔انہوں نےجس طرح پاکستان مسلم لیگ ن اور میاں نواز شریف کا ساتھ نبھایا وہ پارٹی کے ساتھ وابستگی اور وفا کی انمول داستان ہے۔ان کی خدمات ہمیشہ یاد رکھی جائیں گی۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 11, 2022

The prime minister said that Pervaiz Malik was a trustworthy, sagacious and judicious person and the way he showed his loyalty with the PML-N and his support for Nawaz Sharif was a precious chapter of loyalty and party allegiance.

His contributions would be always remembered, he added.