PM lauds KSA leadership for provision of relief assistance

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday thanked the leadership and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for their strong expression of support for the flood victims in Pakistan, including provision of relief assistance through establishing an air bridge between the Kingdom and Pakistan.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of the KSA to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy who called on him.

To sustain the upward trajectory in bilateral relations, the prime minister underscored the importance of regular bilateral exchanges at various levels.

He also conveyed his cordial greetings for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman.

The prime minister recalled his recent telephonic conversation with the crown prince and said that there was a shared desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The prime minister also appreciated the important contribution of the ambassador of Saudi Arabia in relief efforts, who personally visited flood-affected areas.