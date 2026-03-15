PM lauds KP Police, CTD for successful operation against terrorists in Kohat

LAHORE, Mar 15 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for conducting a successful operation against terrorists in Lachi area of Kohat district on Sunday.

The prime minister appreciated the police and CTD personnel for eliminating six terrorists during the operation

and praised their professionalism and bravery.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and the Counter Terrorism Department are playing the role of a frontline force in the war against terrorism.

The prime minister reaffirmed that the government is determined to completely eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country.