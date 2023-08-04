PM lauds Hamza Khan for winning laurels for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday lauded Junior World Squash Champion Hamza Khan for bringing laurels for Pakistan despite the lack of facilities for sports.

In a tweet, he said, “Today I met Pakistan’s talented young man Hamza Khan who recently made the nation proud by winning Junior World Title in Squash in Australia after a period of decades.”

آج پاکستان کے باصلاحیت نوجوان حمزہ خان سے ملاقات ہوئی جس نے حال ہی میں آسٹریلیاء میں دہائیوں بعد پاکستان کیلئے اسکواش کا جونیئر عالمی ٹائیٹل جیت کر پوری قوم کا سر فخر سے بلند کردیا. پاکستان میں کھیلوں کی ناکافی سہولیات کے باوجود نوجوان کھلاڑیوں کی ایسی بہترین کارکردگی لائق… pic.twitter.com/wV9pUQtVJs — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 3, 2023

He said he handed over a cheque of Rs ten million to Hamza from the government of Pakistan and sought his pledge that he would continue his hard work and play with more determination to make Pakistan’s name shine by winning Senior World Championship.

He recalled that he recently started the countrywide Sports Initiative for the promotion of sports which included Pakistan’s first Sports University, Pakistan Sports Endowment Fund and more measures for the welfare of players and the advancement of sports.

He expressed hope that after these measures other thousands of youth like Hamza Khan would also bring laurels for Pakistan in international competitions.