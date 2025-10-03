Friday, October 3, 2025
Latest NewsNational

PM lauds forces for killing 7 terrorists in Sherani district

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday lauded the security forces for killing 7 Indian-backed terrorists of Fitna Al-Khawarij in Balochistan’s district Sherani.

The prime minister said that Indian-backed terrorists who harmed the lives and property of innocent and unarmed civilians had been decisively defeated.

“We will uproot the monster of terrorism,” the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM Office.

He said the government and the security forces were determined to completely eliminate terrorism from the country.

“We will never allow elements aiming to harm Pakistan’s integrity to succeed,” the prime minister added.

