PM lauds China’s economic support; reaffirms commitment to advance CPEC 2.0

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appreciating China’s steadfast economic support, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to advancing CPEC 2.0, with a focus on agriculture, industrial cooperation, and priority infrastructure projects.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Ambassador of China in Pakistan Jiang Zaidong here, emphasized continued close coordination at all levels on issues of mutual interest while reaffirming the enduring Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Special Assistant to PM Syed Tariq Fatemi, and the Foreign Secretary also attended the meeting.

The prime minister felicitated the Chinese leadership on the successful conclusion of the “Two Sessions” and thanked President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi for their warm Pakistan Day greetings.

Ambassador Jiang commended Pakistan’s economic resilience and reform efforts, and reaffirmed China’s continued support, particularly in trade and investment.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at ongoing exchanges and looked forward to high-level engagements to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also highlighted Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting de-escalation and regional stability while discussing the regional situation.