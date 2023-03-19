PM lauds Chairman PCB, CMs, admin, teams for making PSL-8 a huge success

ISLAMABAD, March 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday appreciated chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), chief ministers of Sindh and Punjab, provincial administrations, police and the contesting teams for making the 8th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL-8) a huge success.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister referred to the final of the event and said that it was a nail-biting finish to the 8th edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Spectators kept it animated with their energy and zeal, he further observed.

On Saturday, Lahore Qalandars defended their title after defeating Multan Sultans in a packed to-capacity stadium after the chasing team fell short by one big hit on the final delivery.

Lahore Qalandars had set a target of 200 runs in 20 overs which was narrowly missed by Sultans with one run short on the last delivery.