PM lauds armed forces, others for meeting internal, external challenges

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appreciated continued efforts and sacrifices of the armed forces, police, intelligence agencies, civil armed forces and other law enforcement organizations in meeting both internal and external challenges.

The Prime Minister was chairing a high level meeting to review law and order situation in the country and implementation status of the National Action Plan 2014 that was formulated to ensure security in the length and breadth of country.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Information Minister Ch. Fawad Ahmed, Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, DG ISI Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, DG MO Maj. Gen. Nauman Zakria, DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar and senior civil and military officers.

While reviewing law and order situation in the country especially in tri-border areas of Punjab and Balochistan, it was decided to establish Inter-Provincial Border Committee to address boundary issues using Survey of Pakistan 2021.

It was also decided to further strengthen civil and police administration in the area to improve security of situation in the area, a press release issued by the PM Media Office here said.

The meeting also approved, in principle, a 5-year comprehensive socio-economic development plan for the less-developed areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur to bring them at par with other parts of province especially in the area of infrastructure development, provision of water, health and education.

Reviewing the implementation status of National Action Plan 2014, the meeting expressed satisfaction over the achievements made so far and decided to update the Plan in order to make it more effective and cater to the needs of present times especially meeting the challenges related to espionage, subversion and cyber security.