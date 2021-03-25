PM lauds armed forces, organizers for marvelous Pakistan Day Parade

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday lauded the three armed forces of Pakistan as well as the organizers for holding a marvelous parade, in connection with the Pakistan Day.

The prime minister, who could not attend the parade for being tested positive for COVID-19, said in a statement that the participants of the parade including the contingents from the friendly countries showed a fabulous performance.

Annually held on March 23, this year’s parade was rescheduled to March 25 for inclement weather.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کی یوم پاکستان کی مناسبت سے شاندار پریڈ کے انعقادپر تینوں مسلح افواج اور منتظمین کومبارک باد۔#PakistanDayParade pic.twitter.com/ryrd8TcEhG — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 25, 2021

Moreover, he said, the event also featured the exhibition of the culture of four provinces as well as Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The prime minister said through Pakistan Day Parade, the whole world had witnessed remarkable performance and professional capabilities of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force.

“We are one nation. We are resolved for national development and public prosperity while moving ahead with unity,” the prime minister said.