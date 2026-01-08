PM laptop scheme brings smiles, opportunity to KP students

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jan 08 (APP): A sense of pride, confidence and renewed academic ambition is visible on the faces of students at the University of Peshawar as beneficiaries of the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme received laptops—an initiative they described as a gateway to knowledge and a symbol of hope for Pakistan’s youth.

Among them was Ms. Hira Khan Afridi, a third-semester student of International Relations, who hails from District Khyber, part of the former FATA region where access to educational resources has historically been limited.

Receiving her laptop from Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam during a ceremony at the university, Hira Afridi termed the scheme a “life-changing support” for students from underdeveloped areas like erstwhile Fata.

“For students like me, this is not just a device,” she told APP. “It represents access to digital education, research opportunities and academic growth. For many students from erstwhile FATA, pursuing higher education requires extraordinary struggle due to limited resources. Initiatives like this help bridge long-standing educational gaps and bring talented students into the academic mainstream.”

She added that investing in students is, in fact, an investment in Pakistan’s futureand bringing economic development.

“When young people are empowered with such resources and confidence, they are better prepared to serve the nation with knowledge and purpose,” she said, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

“Thank you, Prime Minister. I am your vision. I am an empowered youth. I am Pakistan.”

Another beneficiary, Muhammad Bilal Jawad, also a third-semester student of International Relations from Swabi district at UoP, shared similar sentiments and lauded the scheme. Calling the laptop a source of motivation, he said the scheme has opened new avenues for learning and innovation.

“This laptop is not merely a machine,” he remarked. “It is an opportunity to connect with the world, conduct research more efficiently, and contribute positively to society. I am deeply thankful to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for taking such meaningful steps for students of the country.”

Bilal urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to introduce similar initiatives, particularly for students from remote and underdeveloped regions. “Investing in education is investing in the nation’s future,” he emphasized.

For Adil Shah, a seventh-semester student of English from Swat, the laptop symbolizes encouragement to excel. “This facility will greatly support my academic activities,” he said.

“It will help me access new sources of knowledge, complete assignments more effectively and further improve my learning process.”

He thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for extending the scheme to students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that such key initiatives have won the “hearts and minds” of the youth.

Under the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme, laptops are being distributed strictly on merit to students of public-sector universities across the country, including thousands of deserving students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to officials, over one million laptops were so far distributed including 14000 among students of Khyber Pakthunkhwa. Likewise, 2400 laptops were also handed over to students of UoP under the scheme

For many, especially those from marginalized areas, the initiative is more than a welfare program rather it is a stepping stone toward a brighter and more inclusive future for youth of Pakistan.

