PM lands in Sukkur to review relief, rehabilitation activities in flood-hit Sindh areas

SUKKUR, Aug 26 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday arrived here to review the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-hit areas of Sindh.

On his arrival at Sukkur Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport, the prime minister was received by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah and Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

During the flight, the Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority briefed him on the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operation.

The prime minister would get an aerial view of flood-hit areas in Sukkur, Rohri, Khairpur, Faiz Ganj, Kot Diji and Thari Mir Wah.

Later, the district administration of Sukkur and the representatives of the provincial disaster management authority would brief him about the ongoing work for the relief of the flood-stricken people and rehabilitation of the infrastructure.

The prime minister would also interact with the flood-affected people to review the ongoing relief and rehabilitation works.

Later, the Sindh chief secretary and Chief Engineer of Sukkur Barrage would also apprise the prime minister of the destruction caused by the floods.