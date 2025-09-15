PM, King of Jordan urge unity to confront Israeli belligerence

- Advertisement -

DOHA, Sep 15 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the sidelines of the Emergency Arab–Islamic Summit here and conveyed Pakistan’s strong condemnation of Israel’s recent aggression against Qatar, terming it a grave violation of law and an attempt to derail Middle East peace efforts.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff were also present in the meeting.

The Prime Minister lauded King Abdullah II’s steadfast leadership on the Palestinian cause.

The two leaders underscored the urgency of Muslim unity in confronting Israel’s belligerent actions and agreed to continue close consultations to mobilize international support for peace and stability in the region.