Tuesday, September 16, 2025
HomeLatest NewsPM, King of Jordan urge unity to confront Israeli belligerence
Latest NewsNational

PM, King of Jordan urge unity to confront Israeli belligerence

5
- Advertisement -
DOHA, Sep 15 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the sidelines of the Emergency Arab–Islamic Summit here and conveyed Pakistan’s strong condemnation of Israel’s recent aggression against Qatar, terming it a grave violation of  law and an attempt to derail Middle East peace efforts.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff were also present in the meeting.
The Prime Minister lauded King Abdullah II’s steadfast leadership on the Palestinian cause.
The two leaders underscored the urgency of Muslim unity in confronting Israel’s belligerent actions and agreed to continue close consultations to mobilize international support for peace and stability in the region.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan