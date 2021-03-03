PM Khan only voice to bring transparency in electoral system : Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP):Chairman Senate’s Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the sole leader standing against corrupt practices

and struggling to bring transparency in country’s electoral process.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, to ensure transparency and discourage anti-democratic values, had expelled his own party’s twenty Members of Provincial Assembly for their involvement in unfair practices in the previous Senate elections.

The opposition on the other hand was protecting the corrupt practices and wanted to maintain status quo for their personal gains, he remarked.

Prime Minister Imran Khan he said, since day first had conveyed that no corrupt would be offered National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and he “still remains firm in his stance.”

He said at a time when Kashmir issue was being highlighted at international fora the Opposition held sit-ins and demonstrations which badly affected the Kashmir cause.

He said, be it legislation on FATF or the COVID-19 issue, the Opposition tried to blackmail the incumbent government and sought personal relaxations on the their cases of corruption at the cost of national interests which was never given any weight by the honest PTI leadership.

He said PDM’s resignation card also failed when their own parliamentarians refused to resign from the assemblies and they (PDM) even could not win public support to fulfill their personal agenda.

The previous regimes, Javed said, have promoted the culture of corruption, nepotism and rigging. As a result

“We lost social, moral and democratic values in the country” he added.

These corrupt elements and their families, he said were flourishing while the poor people of the country were becoming more poorer.

Faisal said it was imperative now to bring transparency in the system if, “We want to protect future of our coming generations and want to give them a better Pakistan.”

He claimed that PTI would win today’s Senate election .