PM, Kenyan president discuss economic cooperation

BEIJING, Oct 17 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Kenya’s President Williams Ruto met in Beijing on Tuesday and discussed ways to deepen economic cooperation.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Third Belt and Road Forum being held in the Chinese capital.

After the meeting, the prime minister took to social media platform X and posted: “Had a productive meeting with the president of Kenya.”

“We had fruitful discussions on further strengthening Pakistan-Kenya ties with a focus on deepening economic cooperation.”