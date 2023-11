ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday conveyed warm wishes to the Sikh community in Pakistan and around the world on 554th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak.

“Warmest wishes to the Sikh community in Pakistan and worldwide as you celebrate the 554th birthday of baba Guru Nanak,” the prime minister wrote on X, formerly twitter.

He said Guru Nanak’s teachings of love, peace, and equality were truly inspiring.