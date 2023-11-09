PM Kakar joins regional leaders as 16th ECO summit starts

PM Kakar joins regional leaders as 16th ECO summit starts

TASHKENT, Nov 9 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday joined the regional leaders as the 16th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) commenced here.

As the prime minister arrived at the Tashkent Convention Center – the venue of the international moot – President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed him.

Before proceeding to the conference hall, all the participating leaders posed for a group photo.

PM Kakar joins regional leaders as 16th ECO summit starts

The prime minister, along with a delegation including Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Caretaker Commerce Minister Gohar Ejaz arrived here on a two-day visit mainly to attend the summit.

At the moot, he will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to the Organisation’s Vision 2025 and to promote regional cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, connectivity, energy, tourism and economic growth and productivity.

By Ishtiaq Rao

Ishtiaq Ahmed is a Sr. Reporter who reports on Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments. Backed by 20-year experience, he has written for local and foreign newspapers. Reach out at 03335293238/ [email protected]/ X: ishtiaqrao

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services