PM Kakar joins regional leaders as 16th ECO summit starts

TASHKENT, Nov 9 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday joined the regional leaders as the 16th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) commenced here.

As the prime minister arrived at the Tashkent Convention Center – the venue of the international moot – President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed him.

Before proceeding to the conference hall, all the participating leaders posed for a group photo.

The prime minister, along with a delegation including Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Caretaker Commerce Minister Gohar Ejaz arrived here on a two-day visit mainly to attend the summit.

At the moot, he will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to the Organisation’s Vision 2025 and to promote regional cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, connectivity, energy, tourism and economic growth and productivity.