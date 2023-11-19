PM Kakar congratulates team Australia on winning ODI Cricket World Cup

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar congratulated Team Australia on their victory in the One Day International Cricket World Cup final against India on Sunday.

“I congratulate Australia for winning the Cricket World Cup 2023 (CWC23),” he said in a post on X, formerly twitter.

He also praised phenomenal inning played by Travis Head who scored 137 runs off 120 balls.

The prime minister also commended team India for their spirited performance. “Well played, Team India, better luck next time!”, he added.

