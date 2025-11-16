PM jubilant over Pakistan’s win against Sri Lanka

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed happiness over Pakistan’s ODI series win against Sri Lanka.

In a statement, he said the determination, hard work and team spirit shown by all the players, coaches and management of the Pakistan cricket team, especially Chairman PCB Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, was a matter of pride.

This success has made the entire nation proud, he added.

He said, “I extend my best wishes to the entire team and hope that they will continue to bring glory to the country and nation with the same spirit and performance in the future.”