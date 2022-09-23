NEW YORK, Sep 23 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday here held a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida and discussed matters of mutual interest.
According to the Prime Minister Office, the meeting was held on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
PM, Japanese counterpart discuss bilateral ties
