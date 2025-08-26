- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in view of the threats posed by very high-level flood in Chenab, Sutlej and Ravi rivers, on Tuesday, gave special instructions to the federal ministers, asking them to immediately visit the flood affected areas of Punjab and oversee relief activities.

The prime minister instructed the federal ministers to visit their respective constituencies and personally monitor evacuation, rescue, and relief activities on the spot, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

In view of the potential flood situation in Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers, the prime minister also directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other relevant institutions to remain on high alert.

He had directed the NDMA chairman to stay in close contact with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and closely coordinate in providing timely alerts to the people in the affected areas and to ensure the immediate relocation of people from the vulnerable areas to safe locations.

He also asked both the NDMA and PDMA to continuously monitor the situation.

“Relief activities should be accelerated and coordination among institutions should be strengthened,” the press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

He said the process of relocating people, living along the riverbanks to safe areas, should be made more effective and swifter.