PM invites DFC to enhance financing for Pakistan’s energy, mining, IT projects

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday highlighting Pakistan’s fast-improving macroeconomic fundamentals, government’s commitment to deepening structural reforms, and attractive investment climate, invited the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to enhance its financing for projects in the energy, mines and minerals, agriculture and IT sectors.

The prime minister, in a meeting with CEO of International Development Finance Corporation Benjamin Black here on the sidelines of the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, appreciated the expanding economic partnership between Pakistan and the United States.

Benjamin Black was accompanied by DFC’s Head of Investments Conor Coleman and the senior leadership of the agency.

The prime minister recognized DFC’s crucial role in catalyzing joint ventures between private enterprises of the two countries, essential to job creation and productivity enhancement.

He appreciated DFC’s portfolio of over $1 billion and pointed to the synergies between the economic priorities of both countries, which presented mutually-rewarding opportunities for enhanced B2B engagement.

The prime minister also invited DFC to participate in the upcoming Minerals Conference scheduled to be held in Islamabad in April this year.

Benjamin Black briefed the prime minister on the agency’s strategic initiatives, priorities and project pipeline in Pakistan, and evinced interest in enhancing DFC’s footprint in Pakistan.

He highlighted that DFC was firmly poised – including in view of its recent reauthorization – to support economic development in partner countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz invited Benjamin Black to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience to explore mutually beneficial investment opportunities in Pakistan in various sectors of shared interest.