PM interacts with world leaders, former UK PMs, opposition leader, Mayor of London

LONDON, Sep 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday here interacted with world leaders, United Kingdom’s former prime ministers and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at a reception hosted by the British Foreign Secretary.

The British Foreign Secretary hosted the reception at Church House in honor of the foreign guests participating in Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan at the reception.

Prime Minister Sharif interacted with former prime ministers David Cameron and Boris Johnson. He also exchanged views with Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Boris Johnson, former British Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party, UK at the reception.

The prime minister also had conversations with President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, Speaker of House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Foreign Minister of Oman Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, Deputy Prime Minister UK Therese Coffey MP, King of Malaysia Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and Foreign Minister of Turkiye Mevlüt Çavusoglu.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with President of Rwanda H.E Paul Kagame at the reception.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Speaker of House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif exchanging views with Foreign Minister of Oman Sayyid Badr Albusaidi

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Deputy Prime Minister UK, Therese Coffey MP

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with leaders and dignitaries at a reception hosted by British Foreign Secretary in honor of the distinguished foreign guests participating in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral at Church House. September 19, 2022.