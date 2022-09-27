PM in Sindh’s Jhakro to review flood relief activities: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had reviewed the ongoing flood relief activities in Jhakro, Sindh.

The prime minister arrived in the flood-affected area of Sindh, following his return from abroad after attending the United Nations General Assembly session the other day, she said in a tweet.

وزیرِ اعظم شہباز شریف کا اقوامِ متحدہ کے جنرل اسمبلی کے اجلاس میں شرکت کرکے پاکستان آمد کے فوری بعد سندھ کے سیلاب متاثرہ علاقے جھاکرو پہنچ گئے جھاکرو میں سیلاب سے نقصانات اور جاری امدادی سرگرمیوں پر تفصیلی بریفنگ لی. جسکے بعد سیلاب متاثرین کی خیمہ بستی میں ان سے ملاقات کی. pic.twitter.com/9J4avXgR1Z — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) September 27, 2022

The minister said the PM took detailed briefing on the damages caused by floods and relief work being carried out in Jhakro. The prime minister also met the flood victims in their camps.