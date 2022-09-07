PM in DI Khan to review post-flood infrastructure restoration work

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Sep 07 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived in Dera Ismail Khan to review the ongoing restoration and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected areas.

The prime minister is scheduled to visit the Sago Bridge of Dera Ismail Khan, which had been damaged by the flash floods.

The bridge is located on the N-50 National Highway connecting DI Khan with Kuchlak.

During the visit, the prime minister will be briefed by the Commissioner of DI Khan and the National Highway Authority officers regarding the measures for resumption of traffic on the said bridge.