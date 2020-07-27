PM Imran Khan’s efforts to fight Covid-19 appreciated globally: Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s proactive efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak and his visionary leadership’s balanced strategy to control it effectively have been appreciated globally.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the coronavirus outbreak in the country was “under control” and the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan in taking timely steps for its prevention has been appreciable.

She said coronavirus has engulfed the whole world including Pakistan that had introduced smart lockdown policy to save precious lives and the economy as well.

“Our government took proactive measures and that’s why not many people were affected by the pandemic,” she mentioned.

The world is widely acknowledging Pakistan’s smart lockdown strategy in the face of Covid-19, mainly focusing balance between lives and livelihood, she added.

“Our biggest achievement is the successful fight against COVID-19. Apart from only the government, for the first time country is fighting with this pandemic ,” she said.

She further advised that the nation should follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) strictly and seriously to stop further spread of the Corona during holy months of Eid ul Azha and Muharram.

MNA said the first two years of PTI were full of facing the economic and political challenges and different mafias were creating hurdles in the process of development. Now, we have successfully overcome many challenges and are on right path.

Replying a question, Kanwal Shauzab said her government is determined on the reform agenda and there is dire need to focus on local government reforms.

She said Imran Khan’s government is also successful in achieving billion tsunami tree project as well and our political leadership strongly believes in transparency and has presented itself for accountability.

“We have taken corrective measures for institutional reforms and eradication of corruption”, she said.

“We have returned back a huge debt taken during the tenure of the previous governments”, she criticized, adding, despite of COVID-19 pandemic and unnecessary criticism, the government is stabilizing the political and democratic process and improved Pakistan’s position in the comity of nations.