ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the true ambassador of Islam as well as voice of Muslims all over the world.

PM Imran Khan is the true Ambassador of Islam and voice of Muslims all over the world. President Putin follows our PM's stance. https://t.co/XUVBG8jJoR — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) December 24, 2021

The minister made these remarks on his twitter account after Russian President Vladimir Putin followed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance on blasphemy.