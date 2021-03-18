PM Imran Khan makes reality of providing shelter to homeless: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) has made “Roti, Kapra, Makan” slogan into a reality.

In a tweet, the minister said, “Roti, Kapra, Makan” was Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s slogan for five decades, but Prime Minister Imran Khan has started making this a reality today by handing over 1500 homes to the poor people.

He said, “this is the change you can believe in!”.

He complimented Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari for the pushing this through.