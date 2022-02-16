PM Imran Khan committed to improve life standard of masses: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD, Feb 16 (APP):State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was sincere and committed to serve the masses and improve their life standard at every cost.

Addressing a public gathering here, he said that previous rulers failed to give much-needed relief to the masses despite of enjoying hat-trick of powers. They also preferred to get medical treatment from abroad instead of constructing standardhospital in the country, he added.

However, Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader who had introduced best universal health insurance system in the country under which provision of health cards had also been started in Faisalabad division from February 09, he said.

سابق حکمران پیٹ کے درد کی دوا لینے بھی بیرون ملک چلے جاتے تھے یہ وزیراعظم عمران خان ہے جس نے تین کینسر کے ہسپتال بنائے اور اللہ تعالیٰ نے انکے دل میں احساس ڈالا اور آج ہیلتھ کارڈ کی صورت ہر شہری کے پاس 10 لاکھ تک مفت علاج کی سہولت میسر ہے۔ @FarrukhHabibISF pic.twitter.com/yb55tq83gh — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 16, 2022

“Now Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) of each person had become Sehat card for him”, he said and added the card holder family would be entitled to get free treatment up to Rs.1 million per annum against all kinds of diseases from the best hospital of their own choice.

He said the PTI government was implementing the Prime Minister’s vision in toto and in this connection it started easy loans scheme for general public so that the homeless people could construct their own houses.

He said that under this scheme, loan of Rs.2.7 million was provided for construction of house and the commercial banks had so far distributed loans of Rs.40 billion while applications for loans of Rs.130 billion had been received so far.

Similarly, the unemployed youth were being provided interest-free loans up to Rs.500,000 so that they could start their own businesses instead of running behind jobs, he added.

He said the government also started construction of various dams to increase power generation and after competition of dam projects, people could get 10,000 megawatt cheap electricity.

He said that during corona pandemic the government had adopted smart lockdown policy which not only saved jobs of millions of workers but also increased national exports of Pakistan.

He said that inflation was global phenomena. However, the government would pass on relief as soon as prices of oil decreased at global level, he added.