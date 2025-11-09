PM hosts dinner in honour of Senators

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 09 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday here hosted a dinner in honour of Senators from the government and coalition parties.

The Prime Minister welcomed the Senators from the government and coalition parties and thanked them for their cooperation in the process of approving the 27th Constitutional amendment.

“We are grateful to President Asif Ali Zardari and the leaders of all coalition parties,” he said adding, “All coalition parties fully supported the national approach.”

He said, “We all worked together for the 27th Constitutional amendment to strengthen the federation, for the wider interests of the country and to increase harmony between the provinces and improve governance.”

He said, “All the milestones achieved during this government are the result of mutual cooperation between the government and allied parties.”

“Pakistan’s diplomatic successes and recognition in the world are a reflection of harmony and mutual unity between all the coalition parties,” he observed.

“Thanks to the joint efforts of all of us, Pakistan has achieved an enhanced status,” he said adding, “The country’s economic situation is gradually improving.”

The Prime Minister said, “By the grace and mercy of Allah, the country’s direction has been corrected because of political and economic stability in the country.”

“Everyone has to work together for the development and prosperity of the country,” he added.