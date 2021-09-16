PM holds fruitful meetings with regional leaders: Fawad

DUSHANBE, Sep 16 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan held fruitful meetings with the Presidents of Belarus, Uzbekistan, Iran and Kazakhstan.

Talking to Pakistani media, he said during Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting, leadership of the countries will focus on Afghanistan.



He said during meetings on the sidelines of the conference, all the leaders agreed on the need for a stable government in Afghanistan.



There was a consensus that the world should not abandon Afghanistan and work for an inclusive government in the country, he added.



He said Pakistan was playing a critical road at a time when Afghanistan was at the crossroads and either it will go towards instability or will become stable.



“The leadership realizes that if there will be instability in Afghanistan, danger will be looming for the region.”



The neighbours of Afghanistan including Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkmenistan will find a solution to the problems faced by Afghanistan, he noted.



“All the neighbours are determined to keep Afghanistan stable.”