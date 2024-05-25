PM hails Ireland’s decision to recognise Palestine

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has hailed the decision of Ireland to recognise Palestine as an independent state.

“I spoke to Prime Minister Simon Harris, Republic of Ireland last evening to express my deep admiration for the recent decision taken by his government to recognize the state of Palestine,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline on Saturday.

He said Ireland’s decision would not only send a message of hope and solidarity to the innocent Palestinians who were suffering Israel’s brutal atrocities but would also go a long way in promoting the Palestine cause and would encourage other countries to follow suit.