PM hails Arbitration Court’s Supplemental Award over IWT

ISLAMABAD, June 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday welcomed Permanent Court of Arbitration’s Supplemental Award regarding Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

The prime minister said that the judicial ruling strengthened Pakistan’s stance, asserting that India has no authority to suspend the agreement unilaterally.

“We are working upon water resources as the water is the lifeline for the people of the country, PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister also commended Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar and Attorney General Mansoor Awan for their efforts in this regard.