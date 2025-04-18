PM hails 23% increase in IT exports during Jul-Mar, FY25

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday hailed the increase in Information Technology (IT) exports by 23% to US$2.828 billion during first nine months of current fiscal year.

He said it was encouraging that IT sector entrepreneurs had taken advantage of government policies to export their services not only to traditional markets but also to new ones.

“The 23% increase in IT exports has been made possible due to timely provision of facilities to the IT sector and due to the tireless efforts of the government team”, the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM Office.

He said the government was striving to increase the number of Pakistani professionals providing IT services abroad and in the IT export sector.

“We are taking steps to provide professional training to promote the development of the IT sector and increase exports”, the prime minister remarked.